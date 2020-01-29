General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.60-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.87. General Dynamics also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 12.55-12.60 EPS.

NYSE:GD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,251. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $160.21 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

