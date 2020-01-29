General Attention Currency Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.80 Million (XAC)

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, General Attention Currency has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. General Attention Currency has a total market capitalization of $22.80 million and $1,716.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One General Attention Currency token can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00024409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, STEX, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. General Attention Currency’s official website is amark.io . General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io . General Attention Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@amark_io . The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Fatbtc, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire General Attention Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

