Gemini Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43.72 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00010745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, The Rock Trading, DEx.top and HitBTC. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $43.72 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,198,009 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

