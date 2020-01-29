Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 542 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after buying an additional 342,045 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.12. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $84.61. The company has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

