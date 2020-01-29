Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,659 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 912,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 66,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $49.14 and a one year high of $58.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

