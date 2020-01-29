FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Corp. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.12). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 million.

CHMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Chemung Financial stock remained flat at $$40.18 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059. The company has a market capitalization of $195.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 401,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,168,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

