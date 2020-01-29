FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOFG. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $538.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

