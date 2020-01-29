FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Mylan NV Issued By Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Mylan in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.32. Svb Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

MYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 242.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Mylan news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 946,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after buying an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,898,000 after buying an additional 1,499,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 42.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 10.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 977,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,609,000 after buying an additional 92,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

