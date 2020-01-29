FunFair (FUN) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.43 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin and IDEX. FunFair has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $321,743.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.38 or 0.03215977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00193413 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121210 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, C2CX, IDEX, Livecoin, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, ABCC, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

