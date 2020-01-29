FundRequest (FND) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. FundRequest has a total market cap of $34,218.00 and $15.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FundRequest has traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FundRequest token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $284.37 or 0.03060826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00193590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FundRequest Token Profile

FundRequest’s launch date was November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FundRequest’s official message board is blog.fundrequest.io . The official website for FundRequest is fundrequest.io . FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

