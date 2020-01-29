Function X 24 Hour Volume Hits $835,883.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $835,883.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047060 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069414 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.80 or 1.00852520 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039584 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC.
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
