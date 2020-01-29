Function X 24 Hour Volume Hits $835,883.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Function X token can now be purchased for about $0.0577 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $8.94 million and $835,883.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00069414 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,426.80 or 1.00852520 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,752,871 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.