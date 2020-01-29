FSI Group LLC Sells 218,939 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

FSI Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,939 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 0.7% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34,364.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,872,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,666 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,583,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,673,000 after purchasing an additional 855,653 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,187,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,287,000 after purchasing an additional 135,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,806,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,119 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

