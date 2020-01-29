FSI Group LLC Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

FSI Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 8.9% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.39. 249,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The firm has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.