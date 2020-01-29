FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.15 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

NASDAQ FSBW traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $46.04 and a 52-week high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $273.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,052 shares of company stock valued at $421,504 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FS Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.