Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Frontline from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of FRO opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Frontline has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $187.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontline during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 177.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

