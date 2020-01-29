Frisch Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $908,287,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 549,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $669,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,452.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,395.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,271.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1,011.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

