Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 15,347 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises about 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,222. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $111.64 and a 52-week high of $140.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4441 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

