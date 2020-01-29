Friedenthal Financial Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $104.82. The company had a trading volume of 20,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.39 and a 52 week high of $106.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

