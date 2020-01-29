Friedenthal Financial Acquires 383 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,877,000 after buying an additional 1,121,139 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,551,000 after buying an additional 905,681 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,163,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,075,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 752,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

