Friedenthal Financial Acquires 19,733 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,733 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 299,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,796 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,343,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 199,931 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,325,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 852,569 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 35,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,272. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

