Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of Franklin Wireless Co. (OTCMKTS:FKWL) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FKWL)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

