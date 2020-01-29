Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Franchise Group an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:FRG traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,635. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $27.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th.

In related news, CEO Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 937,500 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $20,493,750.00.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

