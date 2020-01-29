Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.96

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.96 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.99.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Formula Systems (1985) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.98 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.33%.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

