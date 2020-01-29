Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.85 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,747,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,452.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $1,011.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,395.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,271.23. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total transaction of $68,928.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total value of $31,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock worth $337,436,197 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. ValuEngine lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

