FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $321.11

Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $321.11 and last traded at $320.87, with a volume of 129127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $317.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLT. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of FleetCor Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,047,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 26,472 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

