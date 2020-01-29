Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of DFP opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $27.55.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

