Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.