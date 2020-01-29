FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.32-4.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.34. FirstCash also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.56. 792,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,265. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09.

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut FirstCash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

