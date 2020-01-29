First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Trading Down 2.5%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)’s share price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, approximately 140 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 502.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.97% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG)

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.