First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2,835.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 161,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 155,717 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter worth $1,983,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at about $957,000.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%.

