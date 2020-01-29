First Quadrant L P CA Sells 2,553 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. eBay comprises 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,210. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

