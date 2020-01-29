First Quadrant L P CA Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 459,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $60,519,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 128,269 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 49,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,645. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

