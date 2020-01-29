First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,305 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 55,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. 120,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

