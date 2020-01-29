First Quadrant L P CA Acquires 700 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HD Supply by 60.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,301,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in HD Supply by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HDS shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HD Supply from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,671. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.60.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 45.42% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

