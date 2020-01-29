First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Horizon National has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

FHN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. 105,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

