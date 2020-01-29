First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. First Foundation also reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

FFWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $497,862.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.26. 237,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $726.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

