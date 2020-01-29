First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. First Community has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.93.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Community will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of First Community stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Community by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Pwmco LLC raised its position in First Community by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Community by 251.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

