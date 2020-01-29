First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.91 million.

First Busey stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.29. 4,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.98. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get First Busey alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley raised First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.