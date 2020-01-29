First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.40. 45,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,003. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

