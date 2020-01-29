Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Finjan Holdings, Inc. operates as an online security and technology company primarily in the United States. It owns a portfolio of patents related to software that detects malicious code and protects end-users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans and other online threats. Finjan Holdings Inc., formerly known as Converted Organics Inc., is based in New York. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Finjan in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of FNJN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 31,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,471. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Finjan has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Finjan will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Finjan in the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Finjan by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 257,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Finjan Company Profile

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

