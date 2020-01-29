Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for Finjan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Finjan’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Finjan stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.37. Finjan has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Finjan by 37.7% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Finjan by 15.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finjan by 101.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,657 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new position in Finjan during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Finjan by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,024,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 257,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

