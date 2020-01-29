Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,397. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.17. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

