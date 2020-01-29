Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,105 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after acquiring an additional 428,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.79. The stock had a trading volume of 233,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,598,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.54. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

