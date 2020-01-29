Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.6% of Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.