Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV Buys New Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 92,062.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 165,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 430,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 102,760 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $987,000. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 192,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $40.32. 27,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,504. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

