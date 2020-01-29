Fetch (FET) Reaches Market Cap of $24.78 Million

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.05617542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127430 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

