Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research firms have commented on FII. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In other Federated Investors news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,737.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $197,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,854 shares of company stock worth $2,820,225. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,407,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 306.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 400,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 456.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,558 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,855,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,568,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,720,000 after purchasing an additional 131,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FII opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. Federated Investors has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.