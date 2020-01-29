Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for about 4.0% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fastenal worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,875,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 227.4% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 935,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,200,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after buying an additional 599,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,938,000 after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.47. 1,142,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.