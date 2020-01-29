FarmaTrust (FTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.00

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 55.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded 81.3% higher against the US dollar. FarmaTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $8.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FarmaTrust’s official website is farmatrust.io

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FarmaTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.