Fantom Hits Market Cap of $16.14 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Kucoin. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

